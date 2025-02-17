Health activists oppose SRT’s push to sell alcohol on trains

Two health activists have strongly opposed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s reported efforts to seek government approval for selling alcoholic drinks on trains and at railway stations.

The activists expressed concerns that the SRT would renew its request for approval during a meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on 21 February. The committee, chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, previously rejected the proposal.

Call for Public Health Over Business Interests

Tirapat Khahawong, a coordinator for the Youth Health Promotion Network, warned that the SRT is pushing for reconsideration despite the earlier rejection.