Health activists oppose SRT’s push to sell alcohol on trains

Two health activists have strongly opposed the State Railway of Thailand (SRT)’s reported efforts to seek government approval for selling alcoholic drinks on trains and at railway stations.
The activists expressed concerns that the SRT would renew its request for approval during a meeting of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee on 21 February. The committee, chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, previously rejected the proposal.
Tirapat Khahawong, a coordinator for the Youth Health Promotion Network, warned that the SRT is pushing for reconsideration despite the earlier rejection.
“We urge the committee to stand firm and prioritise public health and welfare in line with the law, rather than giving in to the interests of the alcohol industry,” Tirapat stated.
He also voiced disappointment over the government’s plan to lift the ban on alcohol sales between 2 pm and 5 pm, as well as on Buddhist national holidays.
Tirapat highlighted that Thailand already spends a significant budget on treating alcohol-related health issues. While the government seeks economic growth, he argued that the benefits of increased alcohol sales would primarily serve a small business sector, while the wider public would suffer from increased health risks and alcohol-related accidents.
Assoc Prof Dr Udomsak Sae-ngow, a lecturer at Walailak University’s medical school, cited an opinion survey conducted by the university in August 2023. The results revealed strong public opposition to alcohol sales on trains and at railway stations.
According to the survey, 77.2% to 84.2% of respondents opposed selling alcoholic beverages on trains, whether in general, on specific services, or during certain hours.
Both regular and occasional drinkers expressed concerns over safety, nuisance behaviour, and the risk of sexual violence during train journeys.
Udomsak also noted that 86% of respondents still remembered the 2014 case in which a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered on a train by a drunken man, who then threw her body out of a train window. This tragedy led to the existing ban on alcohol sales on trains and at railway stations.
He confirmed that the survey results have been submitted to Somsak’s committee for consideration when reviewing the SRT’s renewed request.