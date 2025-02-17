Warning: Nationwide rainfall, Feb 17-22, with monsoon in the south

Today's Weather Update: The Meteorological Department forecasts continuous rainfall across Thailand from February 17-22, 2025, due to a high-pressure system covering the country. The southern region will experience increased rainfall as a monsoon moves in.

During February 17-22, 2025, a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. This will bring southerly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand, where daytime temperatures remain high.

These conditions will result in thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning in some areas of upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the strengthening northeast monsoon and easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea will lead to increased rainfall in the southern region.

Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will intensify. The lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves reaching 1-2 meters, while the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will have waves around 1 meter. Thunderstorm areas may experience waves exceeding 2 metres.