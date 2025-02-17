Warning: Nationwide rainfall, Feb 17-22, with monsoon in the south

Today's Weather Update: The Meteorological Department forecasts continuous rainfall across Thailand from February 17-22, 2025, due to a high-pressure system covering the country. The southern region will experience increased rainfall as a monsoon moves in.
During February 17-22, 2025, a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China will extend over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. This will bring southerly and southeasterly winds carrying moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand, where daytime temperatures remain high.
These conditions will result in thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning in some areas of upper Thailand. Meanwhile, the strengthening northeast monsoon and easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea will lead to increased rainfall in the southern region.
Winds and waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will intensify. The lower Gulf of Thailand will see waves reaching 1-2 meters, while the upper Gulf and the Andaman Sea will have waves around 1 meter. Thunderstorm areas may experience waves exceeding 2 metres.
Bangkok and Vicinity:
Feb 17-20: Isolated thunderstorms (10-20% coverage) with strong winds. Hot daytime temperatures. South winds at 10-15 km/h.
Feb 21-22: Thunderstorms (20-40% coverage) with strong winds. Northeast winds at 10-20 km/h. Temperature: Low 24-27°C, High 30-35°C.
Northern Region:
Feb 17: Cool to cold mornings with fog; some areas with thick fog. Hot and hazy in the afternoon. Temperature: Low 14-24°C, High 33-38°C. Mountain peaks: cold to very cold, some frost. Low: 6-15°C.
Feb 18-22: Cool mornings, hot afternoons. Isolated thunderstorms (10-20% coverage) with strong winds, mostly in the lower and eastern parts. Temperature: Low 16-24°C, High 32-36°C. Mountain peaks: cool to cold, Low: 8-17°C.
Northeastern Region:
Feb 17-20: Cool mornings, slight temperature drop (1-2°C). Isolated thunderstorms (10-20% coverage) with strong winds, mostly in the lower and western areas. East winds at 10-20 km/h.
Feb 21-22: Cool mornings. Thunderstorms (20-40% coverage) with strong winds. Northeast winds at 10-25 km/h. Temperature: Low 17-23°C, High 31-35°C. Mountain peaks: cool to cold, Low: 12-16°C.
Central Region:
Feb 17-20: Isolated thunderstorms (10-20% coverage) with strong winds. Hot afternoons. Southeast winds at 10-15 km/h.
Feb 21-22: Thunderstorms (20-40% coverage) with strong winds. Hot afternoons. Northeast winds at 10-20 km/h. Temperature: Low 20-25°C, High 31-36°C.
Eastern Region:
From February 17 to 20, thunderstorms will cover 20-40% of the area, with occasional strong gusts of wind. The weather will be hot during the day. Southeast winds will blow at speeds of 10-30 km/h. Waves will be below 1 meter, but offshore, they may reach around 1 metre, and in stormy areas, waves could exceed 2 metres.
From February 21 to 22, thunderstorms will increase to 40-60% of the area, with occasional strong gusts of wind. Northeast winds will blow at speeds of 10-30 km/h. Waves will remain below 1 meter, reaching around 1 meter offshore, while in stormy areas, they may exceed 2 metres. Temperatures will range from a low of 23-27°C to a high of 30-35°C.
Southern Region (East Coast):
From February 17 to 22, thunderstorms will cover 20-40% of the area. North of Nakhon Si Thammarat, east winds will blow at speeds of 15-30 km/h, with waves reaching around 1 metre and exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. South of Songkhla, east winds will be stronger at 15-35 km/h, with waves ranging from 1 to 2 metres and exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas. Temperatures will range from a low of 23-26°C to a high of 29-34°C.
Southern Region (West Coast):
From February 17 to 22, there will be thunderstorms in 10–30% of the area. The minimum temperature will range from 23 to 27°C, while the maximum temperature will be between 30 and 34°C. Easterly winds will blow at speeds of 15–30 km/h. The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.