Thai police to keep an eye on behaviour of foreigners

National Police chief Pol General Kitrat Panphet on Monday gave an urgent order to police units nationwide to monitor and keep an eye on the behaviours of foreign nationals in their respective jurisdictions to ensure public order and safety.
The order cited reports that foreigners in several areas of the country are displaying behaviours that may disturb social order, violate public morals, cause public disturbances, negatively impact the image and security of the country, or violate the law.
The order was directed to all police units nationwide, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Regions 1-9 Provincial Police, the Immigration Police, the Tourist Police, and the Border Patrol Police.
Police officers are instructed to prioritise public safety and order and take appropriate legal actions against violators.
Kitrat also ordered Mae Hong Son police to investigate an incident in Pai district and report to him in seven days.
On February 8, several businesses and restaurants in Pai, a popular resort town in the northern province, put up signs refusing service to Israeli nationals.
The move came after reported disruptive behaviour by tourists at Pai Hospital, including verbal abuse toward medical staff and threats of property destruction.
A video posted by Facebook user "Sun Sun" earlier this month also showed intoxicated foreigners exhibiting disrespectful behaviour towards two female restaurant owners, causing them to fear for their safety.