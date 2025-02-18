Thai police to keep an eye on behaviour of foreigners

National Police chief Pol General Kitrat Panphet on Monday gave an urgent order to police units nationwide to monitor and keep an eye on the behaviours of foreign nationals in their respective jurisdictions to ensure public order and safety.

The order cited reports that foreigners in several areas of the country are displaying behaviours that may disturb social order, violate public morals, cause public disturbances, negatively impact the image and security of the country, or violate the law.

The order was directed to all police units nationwide, including the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Regions 1-9 Provincial Police, the Immigration Police, the Tourist Police, and the Border Patrol Police.

Police officers are instructed to prioritise public safety and order and take appropriate legal actions against violators.

Kitrat also ordered Mae Hong Son police to investigate an incident in Pai district and report to him in seven days.