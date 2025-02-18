German expat taken for rehabilitation after hallucination in Krabi

A Thai woman sought police assistance to take her German husband for treatment after he experienced hallucinations, allegedly due to self-made drug use, disturbing the usually quiet neighbourhood in Krabi.

Police rushed to a house in a soi in Moo 4 village, Tambon Sai Thai, Mueang district, Krabi, on Monday after being informed by local residents that a foreigner had been shouting loudly for hours.

Upon arrival, police were met by a 33-year-old Thai woman, Kun (not her real name), who reported that her 37-year-old German husband was hallucinating, shouting repeatedly, and appeared as though he might harm her.