German expat taken for rehabilitation after hallucination in Krabi

A Thai woman sought police assistance to take her German husband for treatment after he experienced hallucinations, allegedly due to self-made drug use, disturbing the usually quiet neighbourhood in Krabi.
Police rushed to a house in a soi in Moo 4 village, Tambon Sai Thai, Mueang district, Krabi, on Monday after being informed by local residents that a foreigner had been shouting loudly for hours.
Upon arrival, police were met by a 33-year-old Thai woman, Kun (not her real name), who reported that her 37-year-old German husband was hallucinating, shouting repeatedly, and appeared as though he might harm her.
Kun requested that police restrain him and take him to a hospital for treatment. She claimed that her husband, a chemical engineer, had synthesised his own psychedelic drug using a Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) formula for personal use.
According to Kun, her husband began using the drug two weeks ago, after which he frequently hallucinated and shouted loudly. He reportedly claimed to see Lord Buddha visiting him and, at times, attempted to climb out of windows, insisting that someone was trying to harm him.
Kun said this was the second time her husband had lost control and damaged household items after using the drug.
While police were strategising how to subdue him, the German man emerged from the house topless, shouting at officers and declaring that he was wealthy and unafraid.
Police decided to use forked sticks to restrain him, but upon seeing the sticks, he fled back inside the house. Later, he re-emerged after putting on a shirt and engaged in conversation with the officers.
Once he had calmed down, police negotiated with him to seek medical treatment at a hospital in exchange for not pursuing charges against him for drug use.