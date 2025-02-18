Wooden house collapses in Ayutthaya, four slightly injured

An elderly woman and three children sustained minor injuries when their two-storey wooden house in Ayutthaya collapsed on Tuesday morning, police and rescue workers reported.
The Ayutthaya branch of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation was alerted to the collapse at 9:30 am. Rescue workers rushed to the scene on a soi near Talad Plu Market in Moo 6 village, Tambon Klong Suan Plu, Mueang district, Ayutthaya, where they found the house completely flattened.
However, by the time they arrived, no one was trapped under the wreckage, as 62-year-old Samruay Meesomphol and her three grandchildren had managed to crawl out, sustaining only minor bruises. Samruay is the wife of the house owner, 75-year-old La-iad Wongsanit, who was working at a nearby restaurant when the house collapsed.
Rescue workers provided first aid at the scene, as the injuries were limited to bruises. Even the family's pet dog managed to escape unharmed.
Samruay recounted that the house collapsed following heavy downpours early Tuesday morning. She heard creaking sounds from the wooden planks before the structure gave way, trapping her and her grandchildren. Despite her fear, she gathered herself, crawled to her grandchildren’s room, carried one child, and guided the other two to safety.
La-iad said he heard the collapse from the restaurant where he was working. When he ran outside, he found the house had already been reduced to rubble. He stated that the house had been built 12 years ago.