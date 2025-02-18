Wooden house collapses in Ayutthaya, four slightly injured

An elderly woman and three children sustained minor injuries when their two-storey wooden house in Ayutthaya collapsed on Tuesday morning, police and rescue workers reported.

The Ayutthaya branch of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation was alerted to the collapse at 9:30 am. Rescue workers rushed to the scene on a soi near Talad Plu Market in Moo 6 village, Tambon Klong Suan Plu, Mueang district, Ayutthaya, where they found the house completely flattened.

However, by the time they arrived, no one was trapped under the wreckage, as 62-year-old Samruay Meesomphol and her three grandchildren had managed to crawl out, sustaining only minor bruises. Samruay is the wife of the house owner, 75-year-old La-iad Wongsanit, who was working at a nearby restaurant when the house collapsed.