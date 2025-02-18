Woman linked to death of 22-year-old ‘entertainer’ denied bail

The 18-year-old operator of a modelling agency was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison on Monday after a court denied her bail in a case regarding the death of a 22-year-old woman at a hotel in Bangkok.
Panita Sae-Osot, also known as Alin, on Monday afternoon turned herself in at Chokchai Police Station in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.
On Sunday, the mother of Irada Photharam, 22, filed a complaint at Chokchai Police Station, seeking legal action over the death of her daughter after she checked into a hotel with a Chinese tourist.
The hotel, located on Soi Yothin Pattana 3 in the Klong Chan area, on February 10 reported to police that the woman was found dead in a room, covered by a blanket.
Panita told investigators that a Chinese national later identified as Wu Duoyin contacted her agency looking to hire an entertainment worker who could “get high” with him.
Hotel staff informed police that the woman had checked into the room with the Chinese man on the night of February 9, but the man left alone the following morning.
Police said they started a manhunt for Wu, who is believed still to be in Thailand. He entered the kingdom on a 90-day Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) and can stay until July 30.
Police said the victim’s body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy to determine the cause of death. An initial search found no wounds or signs of struggle on the deceased’s body.
Irada’s mother said that the agency had reached out to her and offered 100,000 baht in exchange for not filing a police complaint.
Panita was charged with procuring an indecent act to gratify the sexual desire of another person, and obstruction of justice.
Police said the Criminal Court denied the suspect’s bail as the case entails a severe penalty, and allowed the detention of the suspect for questioning for 12 days (February 17-28).
Well-known Facebook page “Isor Khayi Khao” on Monday posted a screenshot of a Line conversation alleging that the victim had asked the agent whether she could avoid drug use during the service, but the agent responded that it was “a must”, advising her to take only a small amount to “get the feeling”.