Woman linked to death of 22-year-old ‘entertainer’ denied bail

The 18-year-old operator of a modelling agency was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison on Monday after a court denied her bail in a case regarding the death of a 22-year-old woman at a hotel in Bangkok.

Panita Sae-Osot, also known as Alin, on Monday afternoon turned herself in at Chokchai Police Station in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district.

On Sunday, the mother of Irada Photharam, 22, filed a complaint at Chokchai Police Station, seeking legal action over the death of her daughter after she checked into a hotel with a Chinese tourist.

The hotel, located on Soi Yothin Pattana 3 in the Klong Chan area, on February 10 reported to police that the woman was found dead in a room, covered by a blanket.