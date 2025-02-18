Influenza A outbreak in Chaiyaphum sees more than 1,000 cases

The Chaiyaphum public health office has urged locals to wear facemasks and get a flu shot after the cases of influenza type A in the northeastern province crossed 1,000.
Infections at the provincial male prison in Muang district alone exceeded 500, Dr Suppapong Chaimongkol, head of preventive medicine at Chaiyaphum public health office, said on Tuesday.
The other infections were mostly reported among young school children, prompting several schools in the province to suspend classes and switch to online learning, he said.
Despite rising cases, there are no reports of deaths from the flu yet in Chaiyaphum.
Influenza A is a highly contagious viral infection that causes symptoms including fever, chills, head and body aches, coughing, nasal congestion, sore throat and fatigue.
The influenza A virus is spread through droplets from coughs and sneezes. It can infect others from up to 2 metres away.
Suppapong urged the public to wear facemasks, wash their hands regularly, and avoid crowded areas to limit the virus’ transmission.
He added that people should receive an influenza vaccination every year, especially those in risky groups, including children aged six months to two years, pregnant women, seniors aged over 65, obese persons, and those with chronic health problems.
If you experience flu-like symptoms, stay home for three to seven days or until fully recovered to prevent further spread. If the symptoms worsen – such as difficulty breathing, unusual fatigue, or loss of appetite – seek medical attention immediately, he said.