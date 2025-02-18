Influenza A outbreak in Chaiyaphum sees more than 1,000 cases

The Chaiyaphum public health office has urged locals to wear facemasks and get a flu shot after the cases of influenza type A in the northeastern province crossed 1,000.

Infections at the provincial male prison in Muang district alone exceeded 500, Dr Suppapong Chaimongkol, head of preventive medicine at Chaiyaphum public health office, said on Tuesday.

The other infections were mostly reported among young school children, prompting several schools in the province to suspend classes and switch to online learning, he said.

Despite rising cases, there are no reports of deaths from the flu yet in Chaiyaphum.