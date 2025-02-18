Rayong Hospital to pursue legal action against nurse attacker 

The director of Rayong Hospital announced on Tuesday that the hospital would not seek a compromise with a man who severely attacked a nurse in the ICU ward but would pursue legal action against him to the full extent of the law.

Dr Phusit Supsomphol, the director of Rayong Hospital, held a press conference to explain the incident, which occurred at 6 pm on Sunday.

A clip from the ICU's security camera footage was widely shared on social media.

The short clip showed a man delivering two forehand slaps to the nurse’s head, apparently with full force, causing her to sway to one side before giving her a backhand slap to the face as he walked out of the ICU ward.