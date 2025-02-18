Rayong Hospital to pursue legal action against nurse attacker 

The director of Rayong Hospital announced on Tuesday that the hospital would not seek a compromise with a man who severely attacked a nurse in the ICU ward but would pursue legal action against him to the full extent of the law.
Dr Phusit Supsomphol, the director of Rayong Hospital, held a press conference to explain the incident, which occurred at 6 pm on Sunday.
A clip from the ICU's security camera footage was widely shared on social media.
The short clip showed a man delivering two forehand slaps to the nurse’s head, apparently with full force, causing her to sway to one side before giving her a backhand slap to the face as he walked out of the ICU ward.
Phusit said he wished to explain the incident so the public would understand what had happened that day.
He explained that the injured nurse had merely informed the man that no children were allowed in the ICU due to concerns about infectious diseases, at which point he attacked her immediately.
Phusit stated that the nurse filed a complaint with police at the Muang Rayong police station at 7 pm on the same day of the incident.
The director affirmed that the hospital would provide full assistance to the nurse in pursuing legal action, with no compromise with the attacker.
He added that the nurse had undergone a brain scan, which showed no brain injuries, though she was experiencing head pain and mental trauma from the attack.
Meanwhile, Pol Col Wepong Kongkaew, commander of Muang Rayong police station, said the man had turned himself in to face charges on Sunday. He claimed that the attack occurred in a moment of sudden rage after the nurse scolded him, saying: “both mother and child could die” if the child was inside the ICU.
Wepong quoted the man as saying he was already upset and worried about his wife’s illness, which caused him to lose his temper after hearing the nurse’s words.