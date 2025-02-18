Unclear if tough measures on call-centre gangs will continue: Phumtham

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said about his meeting with Liu Zhongyi, China's Assistant Minister of Public Security, on February 19, 2025, following China's proposal for Thailand to continue cutting electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to Myanmar. Meanwhile, Myanmar has requested the lifting of these measures, citing their impact on hospital medical services.

Phumtham stated that Thailand has been coordinating with China for several months and engaging in ongoing discussions. He emphasised that Liu Zhongyi’s proposal was not a directive from China, as suggested by the opposition.