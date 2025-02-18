Unclear if tough measures on call-centre gangs will continue: Phumtham

Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said about his meeting with Liu Zhongyi, China's Assistant Minister of Public Security, on February 19, 2025, following China's proposal for Thailand to continue cutting electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to Myanmar. Meanwhile, Myanmar has requested the lifting of these measures, citing their impact on hospital medical services.
Phumtham stated that Thailand has been coordinating with China for several months and engaging in ongoing discussions. He emphasised that Liu Zhongyi’s proposal was not a directive from China, as suggested by the opposition.
He also reiterated that cracking down on call-centre gangs and sealing the border requires cooperation from multiple parties. Collaborative efforts between Thailand, China, and Myanmar began two years ago, but no detailed agreements have been reached, necessitating further discussions.
As Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Phumtham stressed that the measures to cut electricity, fuel, and internet access must be carefully considered, taking into account both humanitarian concerns and national interests. This decision was made based on conditions affecting agencies in border areas, and Thailand remains concerned about the impact on Myanmar’s hospitals.
He affirmed that if patients are affected, Thailand is prepared to provide medical treatment in Mae Sot District.
On the same day, the Ratchamanu Task Force reported that Myanmar authorities and the Border Guard Force (BGF) had detained 1,219 foreign workers who were victims of human trafficking networks in Shwe Kokko, Myawaddy, Kayin State.
The detained individuals are currently awaiting repatriation to their home countries. The breakdown of nationalities is as follows:
Chinese: 1,041
Indonesian: 71
Vietnamese: 40
Malaysian: 22
Pakistani: 12
Taiwanese: 10
South African: 3
Ethiopian: 3
Indian: 9
Rwandan: 2
Nepalese: 4
Kenyan: 2
As of now, Myanmar has not set a specific date or time for the repatriation process. It is expected that the respective embassies are making preparations to facilitate the return of their citizens.