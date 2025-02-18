Four foreign nationals deported after disruptive incidents at Pai Hospital

The case gained public attention after the Facebook page "AggressiveDoctor" shared a post on February 6, 2025, detailing the individuals' unruly behaviour.

According to the report, the four foreigners engaged in various misconducts, including verbally abusing medical staff, scolding and pointing fingers at doctors, making threats, damaging hospital property, smoking within hospital premises, charging their phones inside the facility, refusing to pay for services, stealing, banging on the emergency room doors, and frequently getting into road accidents due to reckless driving without a license.

Following the social media post, Mae Hong Son Immigration, in collaboration with Pai Police Station, launched an investigation and took legal action against the individuals identified as Daniel, Aviv, Or Emanoel, and Dan Nisko.

All four admitted to their offences and were charged with causing public disturbance by bullying, intimidating, harassing, or humiliating others. They were each fined 3,000 baht at Pai Police Station, and their visas were revoked.