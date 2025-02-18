Four foreign nationals deported after disruptive incidents at Pai Hospital

The case gained public attention after the Facebook page "AggressiveDoctor" shared a post on February 6, 2025, detailing the individuals' unruly behaviour.
According to the report, the four foreigners engaged in various misconducts, including verbally abusing medical staff, scolding and pointing fingers at doctors, making threats, damaging hospital property, smoking within hospital premises, charging their phones inside the facility, refusing to pay for services, stealing, banging on the emergency room doors, and frequently getting into road accidents due to reckless driving without a license.
Following the social media post, Mae Hong Son Immigration, in collaboration with Pai Police Station, launched an investigation and took legal action against the individuals identified as Daniel, Aviv, Or Emanoel, and Dan Nisko.
All four admitted to their offences and were charged with causing public disturbance by bullying, intimidating, harassing, or humiliating others. They were each fined 3,000 baht at Pai Police Station, and their visas were revoked.
On February 13, 2025, the Immigration Bureau (IB) deported the individuals via a Suvarnabhumi–Israel flight, as confirmed by Pol Lt-Gen Panumart Boonyaluck, Commissioner of the IB, during a press conference on Tuesday ( February 18) at 10am. He further disclosed that an order issued on February 11, 2025, officially blacklisted them, barring their future entry into Thailand.
Panumart emphasised that such behaviour poses a threat to society, warning that individuals who show disregard for Thai law could escalate their actions in the future. He stressed that the enforcement was not specifically targeted at Israeli nationals but at any foreigner who caused a public disturbance, stating that all violators would face legal consequences and deportation.
Meanwhile, National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet has instructed the Immigration Bureau to tighten control over the entry, stay, and exit of foreign nationals. He assured the public that strict measures are in place and urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to immigration authorities immediately.