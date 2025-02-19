Isolated thundershowers for most of Thailand

Several provinces in the upper part of Thailand will experience isolated thundershowers, gusty wind and lightning strikes on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to the southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will bring thunderstorms to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department warned.