Isolated thundershowers for most of Thailand

Several provinces in the upper part of Thailand will experience isolated thundershowers, gusty wind and lightning strikes on Wednesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will bring thunderstorms to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from storms, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; isolated thundershowers with gusts in Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 15-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-33°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers with gusts mostly in Loei, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram and Surin; minimum 18-23°C, maximum 31-35°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Scattered thundershowers with gusts mostly in Lop Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers with gusts mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers with gusts in 40% of the area; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-33°C.