Substandard steel, electrical accessories worth 49 million baht seized

A special committee under the Industry Ministry, tasked with suppressing substandard industrial products, has located and seized substandard steel and electrical accessories worth approximately 49 million baht, the Industry Minister announced on Wednesday.
Industry Minister Akanat Promphan stated that the special committee, led by Thitipat Chotedechachai, collaborated with officials from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and relevant provincial industrial offices to inspect and seize the substandard products in Bangkok and Chon Buri, with a total estimated value of 49.2 million baht.
Akanat did not specify the dates of the operations that led to the confiscation of the substandard goods.
According to Thitipat, her team inspected a large shop belonging to New Star Light Tech (Thailand) Co Ltd in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. The company, owned by Chinese investor Da Qing Wu, had previously been arrested last year for manufacturing substandard electrical accessories worth 11 million baht. However, the impounded goods mysteriously disappeared when TISI officials were dispatched to dispose of them on 23 January this year.
During the latest inspection, officials discovered new products worth 26.3 million baht that lacked TISI certification. These included LED bulbs, conventional bulbs, computer power supplies, adapter cables, and electrical cables. The seized items will be disposed of in due course.
The team also inspected a steel factory in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district, jointly owned by Chonburi Special Steel Group and Teng Feng Steel Co Ltd. Authorities ordered the seizure of 229,600 steel rods, weighing 1,148 tonnes and valued at 22.9 million baht.
Thitipat stated that the batch of RB9-sized steel rods of SR24 quality failed to meet TISI standards.
As a result, the factory was ordered to suspend operations until it improves its manufacturing process to meet the required standards within one month. Failure to comply may result in the revocation of its licence.
The Chon Buri industrial office also reported that the factory had previously been instructed in September last year to improve its manufacturing process by 14 February. However, as the order was not followed, operations have been suspended until the office is satisfied with the improvements.