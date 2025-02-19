Substandard steel, electrical accessories worth 49 million baht seized

A special committee under the Industry Ministry, tasked with suppressing substandard industrial products, has located and seized substandard steel and electrical accessories worth approximately 49 million baht, the Industry Minister announced on Wednesday.

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan stated that the special committee, led by Thitipat Chotedechachai, collaborated with officials from the Thai Industrial Standards Institute (TISI) and relevant provincial industrial offices to inspect and seize the substandard products in Bangkok and Chon Buri, with a total estimated value of 49.2 million baht.

Akanat did not specify the dates of the operations that led to the confiscation of the substandard goods.