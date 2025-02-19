Security agency finds nothing unusual about Israeli community in Pai

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) said on Wednesday that it has found nothing unusual or illegal in the modest Israeli community in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province.

ISOC was responding to claims circulating on social media that Israeli nationals have established a permanent Jewish community in the popular tourist district of the northern province, turning it into a so-called “promised land”.

ISOC deputy spokeswoman Col Nuchrawee Chamjamrat said about 3,000 Israelis entered and exited Pai each month, with the number of Israeli tourists rising to 4,000 per month during the high season.

She refuted claims in online posts that over 30,000 Israelis have entered Pai, explaining that this was the number of Israeli arrivals for the whole of 2024.

Nuchrawee said provincial officers have investigated Israeli communities in Pai and found nothing unusual nor any illegal activities.

She added that officials also checked a chabad house in Wiang Tai subdistrict and found that the construction permit was in order and the establishment has fully complied with related regulations.