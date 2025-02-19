Security agency finds nothing unusual about Israeli community in Pai

The Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) said on Wednesday that it has found nothing unusual or illegal in the modest Israeli community in Pai district of Mae Hong Son province.
ISOC was responding to claims circulating on social media that Israeli nationals have established a permanent Jewish community in the popular tourist district of the northern province, turning it into a so-called “promised land”.
ISOC deputy spokeswoman Col Nuchrawee Chamjamrat said about 3,000 Israelis entered and exited Pai each month, with the number of Israeli tourists rising to 4,000 per month during the high season.
She refuted claims in online posts that over 30,000 Israelis have entered Pai, explaining that this was the number of Israeli arrivals for the whole of 2024.
Nuchrawee said provincial officers have investigated Israeli communities in Pai and found nothing unusual nor any illegal activities.
She added that officials also checked a chabad house in Wiang Tai subdistrict and found that the construction permit was in order and the establishment has fully complied with related regulations.
Mae Hong Son governor Ekkawit Meepian, in his capacity as director of ISOC’s provincial chapter, said that provincial officers regularly conduct inspections and have been in discussions with religious leaders to remind Israeli visitors staying in Pai to behave responsibly and avoid causing disturbances to tourists and locals.
He explained that the establishment in Wiang Tai is a place for religious practice, with activities starting on Friday morning and lasting until Saturday evening, including prayers and meals for the Israeli community.
Guitar music often accompanies the prayers. It is not a gathering place for parties or other disruptive activities, as some have claimed.
The governor also refuted claims that Israelis have established a “promised land” in Pai, pointing out that Israeli tourists are dispersed and not significantly high in number. He promised that provincial officers would continue to monitor this issue closely.
The issue of Israelis in Pai came under media spotlight earlier this month, when several businesses and restaurants in Pai on February 8 put up signs refusing service to Israeli nationals.
The move came after reported disruptive behaviour by tourists at Pai Hospital, including verbal abuse of medical staff and threats of property destruction.