Fire destroys houseboat near Thailand’s renowned floating school

In a follow-up video, Kri Noi described how, just before the incident, Jaranya’s parents had picked her up from school and taken her back to their houseboat. The fire broke out shortly after.

Upon noticing the flames, the teacher quickly had the students don life jackets and took a motorboat to rescue Jaranya and her family, who were about 1 km away. By the time they arrived, Jaranya, her mother, and her father had safely escaped onto another boat, though all three were visibly shaken. While they were unharmed, their houseboat and belongings were entirely destroyed.

The fire was caused by Jaranya's mother accidentally leaving the gas stove on.

Kru Noi coordinated with local villagers on the shore to arrange for an emergency vehicle to take the family to a house in Ban Ko Tha, Ko Subdistrict, Li District. He reported the incident to his superiors to discuss further support for Jaranya’s family.