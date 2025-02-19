Liu Zhongyi, Phumtham discuss 4 measures to curb call-centre gangs
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2025
Liu Zhongyi, Assistant Minister of Public Security of China, visited Thailand’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday (February 19) to discuss cooperation in tackling call-centre scams with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Phumtham Wechayachai.
Chinese Ambassador to Thailand, Han Zhiqiang, welcomed Liu, who was seen smiling and shaking hands with diplomats but did not respond to questions from reporters.
During the meeting, China proposed four measures to combat call-centre gangs:
Strengthening the trilateral mechanism under the sovereignty and laws of each country. China suggested expanding membership in the future and requested Thailand to host preparatory and formal meetings at its discretion, with China offering full support.
Cutting off power, internet, and fuel supplies—an approach that has yielded tangible results and gained international recognition. China urged Thailand to continue despite Myanmar’s calls to lift such restrictions.
Blocking and controlling areas to prevent criminals from fleeing or relocating.
Supporting the repatriation of Chinese nationals by establishing a Proof of Concept (PoC) framework among Thailand, China, and Myanmar. Chinese officers would verify identities and oversee transfers from Myanmar, with Thailand facilitating transit from the border to the airport, including military security arrangements.