Most of the county to experience thundershowers until Tuesday

The North, Northeast, Central including Bangkok and Eastern regions will experience a hot day and isolated thundershowers on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will bring thundershowers to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in storms. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers, the department warned.
The department added that from Sunday to Tuesday, the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to the Northeast of Thailand, while the westerly trough from Myanmar will move through the North, the Northeast and upper Laos.
These conditions will result in thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, while the South will experience isolated heavy to very heavy rains. Waves in the lower Gulf are likely to rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers during this period, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool with fog in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 17-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-36°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima; minimum 19-23°C, maximum 32-35°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Isolated thundershowers with gusts mostly in Uthai Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 35-37°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla; minimum 21-26°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thundershowers in 10% of the area; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 35-36°C.