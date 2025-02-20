Most of the county to experience thundershowers until Tuesday

The North, Northeast, Central including Bangkok and Eastern regions will experience a hot day and isolated thundershowers on Thursday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to the southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will bring thundershowers to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in storms. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thundershowers, the department warned.