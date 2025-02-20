Illegal drugs found at 3 Bangkok houses rented by Chinese nationals

Over 100-million-baht worth of e-cigarettes, Viagra pills and several unregistered medicines were discovered during a raid on three houses in Soi Pracha Rat Bamphen 17 in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district on Wednesday.

The raid was a joint operation by the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and was a follow-on from the case which saw a group of Chinese nationals arrested in Bangkok earlier this month.

Police believed that the group, who had entered Thailand on student visas and rented three houses in the same neighbourhood, had connections to transnational crime networks.