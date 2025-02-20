Immigration confirms biometric system has reached full capacity

Temporary Manual Record-Keeping

In response, Neti dismissed these concerns, stating that all individuals sent back from Myawaddy would have their biometric data collected manually by the Tak immigration office.

He explained that Myawaddy is not a common tourist destination, so any foreigner who illegally crossed the border would be suspected and have their details recorded for blacklisting purposes.

Biometric System Capacity and Expansion Plans

When questioned about why the Immigration Bureau was not using its automatic biometric system to record blacklisted individuals, Neti revealed that the system had reached full capacity.

Initially, the bureau purchased 30 million storage licences, later expanding to 50 million, which are now fully utilised.

The bureau is developing a new biometric system with unlimited capacity at a cost of 3 billion baht, expected to take 29 months to complete.

Meanwhile, an additional 500 million baht is being spent on purchasing more licences for the existing system.

Manual Data Collection and Alternative Checks

Neti further stated that the bureau has been manually recording 17 million foreign arrivals throughout 2023 and 2024, taking facial photos and fingerprints.

Although the biometric system is currently unable to flag blacklisted individuals efficiently, Neti assured the committee that the bureau has an alternative online database for cross-checking suspicious visitors.

