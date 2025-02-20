Moroccan arrested in Turkey for allegedly killing Thai LGBTQ lover in Chiang Mai

Interpol has arrested a Moroccan man in Turkey for the alleged murder of his Thai LGBTQ lover in Chiang Mai in early December last year. The suspect is believed to have fled the kingdom immediately after the incident.
Muang Chiang Mai Police Chief Pol Col Pratchaya Thisala confirmed on Thursday that Bilal Chenfinu, 30, was apprehended by Interpol officers at a hotel in Turkey.
Pratchaya stated that the foreign division of the Royal Thai Police would be working with Turkish authorities to extradite Chenfinu back to Thailand.
The suspect is wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Chiang Mai Court for the murder of Thitikarn (surname withheld) on December 4, 2024.
Thitikarn, a beauty surgeon at a clinic in Chiang Mai, was found dead on December 6.
Police reviewed security camera footage and discovered that Chenfinu spent the night with Thitikarn in the building where the body was found on the evening of December 4.
The footage showed Chenfinu driving Thitikarn’s car from the building at 2 am on December 5 and heading towards Chiang Mai International Airport. Chenfinu then flew out of Thailand on AirAsia Flight FD515 at 6 am on December 5.