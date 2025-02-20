Moroccan arrested in Turkey for allegedly killing Thai LGBTQ lover in Chiang Mai

Interpol has arrested a Moroccan man in Turkey for the alleged murder of his Thai LGBTQ lover in Chiang Mai in early December last year. The suspect is believed to have fled the kingdom immediately after the incident.

Muang Chiang Mai Police Chief Pol Col Pratchaya Thisala confirmed on Thursday that Bilal Chenfinu, 30, was apprehended by Interpol officers at a hotel in Turkey.

Extradition Process Underway

Pratchaya stated that the foreign division of the Royal Thai Police would be working with Turkish authorities to extradite Chenfinu back to Thailand.