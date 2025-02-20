Thai ex-teacher, Chinese national among 5 arrested over romance scam  

A former Thai teacher and her Chinese partner have been arrested in connection with a sophisticated romance scam operation that has allegedly defrauded victims of nearly 100 million baht.

Metropolitan Police, working alongside the Technology Crime Suppression Taskforce (TACTICS) and the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT), raided a luxury property in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan province, on February 19, and arrested five suspects.

The investigation began after a victim filed a report at Phra Khanong Police Station. The scammers’ modus operandi involved creating fake online profiles to lure victims into believing they had found a romantic partner. Once a relationship was established, victims were persuaded to invest in a fictitious Singaporean TikTok shop.

The elaborate scheme involved victims being asked to complete tasks, initially involving small sums of money, which were duly repaid, building trust. As the “relationship” progressed, victims were encouraged to invest larger amounts, at which point withdrawals became impossible.

The scammers typically blamed delays or technical issues, demanding further payments to “unlock” the funds. The deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pol Maj-General Teeradej Thamsutee, traced the complex financial trail, discovering the funds were ultimately laundered through a well-known Thai digital currency exchange.

