Met department warns of unstable weather in Thailand until Feb 25

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Thailand, forecasting unstable conditions across much of the country from February 23-25.
The advisory covers upper Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, which are expected to experience fluctuating weather, while the South faces the risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
From February 23-25, the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, including the Bangkok metropolitan area, will be affected by thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and the possibility of hail in parts of the north and northeast. Temperatures are also expected to drop in these areas.
The public in these regions is urged to take precautions against the unstable weather. The department advises avoiding travel during thunderstorms and staying clear of open spaces, large trees, and unstable structures, including billboards.
Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and take measures to protect crops and livestock. Residents are also reminded to be mindful of their health during this period of fluctuating weather.
These conditions are attributed to a moderate to relatively strong high-pressure system/cold air mass extending from China across the northeast and the South China Sea.
This will bring southerly and southeasterly winds, drawing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.
Simultaneously, westerly wind waves from Myanmar will be moving across the North, upper Northeast, and upper Laos, while upper Thailand is currently experiencing hot weather.
The South of the country is forecast to receive increased rainfall, with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. Residents in the South are advised to beware of the risks of heavy rainfall and potential flash floods and forest runoff.
In the lower Gulf of Thailand, sea conditions are expected to be rough, with waves reaching 2-3 metres high and potentially exceeding 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Small boats in the lower Gulf of Thailand should avoid leaving the shore during this period.
The public is encouraged to stay informed by following announcements from the Meteorological Department, which can be accessed on their website (http://www.tmd.go.th) or by calling 0-2399-4012-13 or 1182 (24-hour service). The next weather update will be issued on February 21 at 5am.
Regional weather forecast (from 6pm on Thursday to 6pm on Friday):
Northern Region: Cool mornings with fog, hot during the day; 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Nan, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces; minimum temperature 16-24°C, maximum 31-36°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops (7-15°C); south wind 5-15 km/h.
Northeastern Region: Cool mornings; 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces; minimum temperature 19-23°C, maximum 32-35°C; cool to cold on mountaintops (13-17°C); east wind 10-20 km/h.
Central Region: Hot during the day; 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon provinces; minimum temperature 23-25°C, maximum 35-37°C; east wind 10-15 km/h.
Eastern Region: Hot during the day, mainly in the upper part; 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; southeast wind 10-30 km/h; sea waves below 1 metre, offshore waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Southern Region (east coast): 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces; minimum temperature 21-25°C, maximum 30-34°C; from Surat Thani upwards: southeast wind 15-30 km/h; sea waves about 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms; from Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards: East wind 15-35 km/h, sea waves 1-2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Southern Region (west coast): 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Trang provinces; minimum temperature 22-26°C, maximum 33-35°C; east wind 15-30 km/h; sea waves about 1 metre, offshore waves over 1 metre, about 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Bangkok and its vicinity: Hot during the day; 20% chance of thunderstorms; minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C; southeast wind 10-15 km/h.