Met department warns of unstable weather in Thailand until Feb 25

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Thailand, forecasting unstable conditions across much of the country from February 23-25.

The advisory covers upper Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, which are expected to experience fluctuating weather, while the South faces the risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

From February 23-25, the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, including the Bangkok metropolitan area, will be affected by thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and the possibility of hail in parts of the north and northeast. Temperatures are also expected to drop in these areas.

The public in these regions is urged to take precautions against the unstable weather. The department advises avoiding travel during thunderstorms and staying clear of open spaces, large trees, and unstable structures, including billboards.

Farmers are advised to reinforce fruit trees and take measures to protect crops and livestock. Residents are also reminded to be mindful of their health during this period of fluctuating weather.

These conditions are attributed to a moderate to relatively strong high-pressure system/cold air mass extending from China across the northeast and the South China Sea.

This will bring southerly and southeasterly winds, drawing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand over upper Thailand.

