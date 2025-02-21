Hot day and thundershowers forecast for most of Thailand

The North, Northeast, Eastern and Central regions including Bangkok will experience a hot day and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring thunderstorms to the South. Waves in the Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in storms. All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from thunderstorms, the department warned.
The department added that from Sunday to Tuesday (February 23-25), the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to the Northeast of Thailand, while the westerly trough from Myanmar will move through the North, the Northeast and upper Laos.
These conditions will result in hot days with thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail and lightning strikes in some areas of the upper country, while the South will experience isolated heavy to very heavy rains. Waves in the lower Gulf are likely to rise to 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thunderstorms during this period, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool with fog in the morning; isolated thundershowers mostly in Nan, Lampang, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phichit; minimum temperature 16-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning; isolated light rains mostly in the lower part; minimum 19-23°C, maximum 32-36°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Uthai Thani, Suphanburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 34-37°C.
East: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-36°C; waves below a metre high and about 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Isolated thunderstorms in 20% of the area; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.