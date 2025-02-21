Upper Thailand to experience 43°C heat this summer

From late March to mid-April this year, the upper part of Thailand could see temperatures rising to 42 or 43 degrees Celsius, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry's Anti-Fake News Centre said on Thursday.
The centre was verifying reports on social media that Thailand’s temperature during this summer could rise to 42 or 43°C with data from the Thai Meteorological Department.
The centre said that on February 6, the department forecast that the summer season this year will see extreme heat in some parts of Thailand, with temperature rising to 42 or 43°C from late March until mid-April. However, before and after this period Thailand will see lower temperatures, the department added.
From early to mid-March, upper Thailand will experience hot days and thick fog in some areas, the department said. However, the North and the Northeast will still experience cool temperatures in the morning due to the high-pressure system from China intermittently covering these regions, though it will be relatively weak.
From the end of March to mid-April, a low-pressure area will intermittently cover upper Thailand, while the southeasterly or southerly winds will bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand, resulting in hot and humid weather in most of Thailand, with the highest temperatures reaching 42 to 43°C. There will also be occasional summer storms, gusty winds, and possibly hail in some areas, which will help alleviate the heat, the department added.
As Thailand enters the transition period between seasons from mid-April to mid-May, there will be intermittent hot and humid conditions, with increasing thunderstorms. This is due to the southeasterly or southerly winds that have been covering the upper country starting to shift to the southwest monsoon, the department said.