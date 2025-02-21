Upper Thailand to experience 43°C heat this summer

From late March to mid-April this year, the upper part of Thailand could see temperatures rising to 42 or 43 degrees Celsius, the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry's Anti-Fake News Centre said on Thursday.

The centre was verifying reports on social media that Thailand’s temperature during this summer could rise to 42 or 43°C with data from the Thai Meteorological Department.

The centre said that on February 6, the department forecast that the summer season this year will see extreme heat in some parts of Thailand, with temperature rising to 42 or 43°C from late March until mid-April. However, before and after this period Thailand will see lower temperatures, the department added.