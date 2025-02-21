Meteorological Department to announce 2025 summer starts on Feb 28

This year, the La Niña phenomenon is expected to be weak, with temperatures forecasted to be lower than last year. Rainfall is predicted to be 10-20% higher than normal.

Sukanyanee Yawinchan, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, explained that two main factors determine the start of Thailand's summer season in 2025:

The maximum temperature in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions of Thailand is expected to exceed 35.0°C in over 60% of the area continuously.

The northeastern monsoon (cool winds) will shift to southeast or southerly winds, affecting the upper regions of Thailand.