Meteorological Department to announce 2025 summer starts on Feb 28

This year, the La Niña phenomenon is expected to be weak, with temperatures forecasted to be lower than last year. Rainfall is predicted to be 10-20% higher than normal.
Sukanyanee Yawinchan, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, explained that two main factors determine the start of Thailand's summer season in 2025:
The maximum temperature in the northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions of Thailand is expected to exceed 35.0°C in over 60% of the area continuously.
The northeastern monsoon (cool winds) will shift to southeast or southerly winds, affecting the upper regions of Thailand.
The criteria for hot weather will be based on daily maximum temperatures: hot weather is defined as temperatures between 35.0–39.9°C, and extreme heat will be temperatures of 40.0°C or higher.
Thailand's summer this year will begin on February 28, 2025, and end in mid-May 2025, with an average maximum temperature of 35-36°C, close to the normal value of 35.4°C.
Sukanyanee also noted that, based on the department's statistics, this year's temperatures will not be as high as last year, with a weak La Niña phenomenon. However, in April, the hottest month, temperatures could exceed 42°C in 14 provinces, including:
Mae Hong Son
Tak
Chiang Mai
Lamphun
Lampang
Uttaradit
Sukhothai
Phitsanulok
Loei
Nong Khai
Udon Thani
Nong Bua Lam Phu
Khon Kaen
Chaiyaphum
This period will also see the potential for occasional summer storms. The public is urged to stay updated with the warnings from the Meteorological Department.
Rainfall is expected to be 10-20% above normal, but the summer rain will be short-lived and localized. It is recommended to conserve water and use it sparingly.