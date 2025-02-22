Thunderstorms and heavy rains likely from Sunday to Tuesday

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory, urging people to beware of variable and severe weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday (February 23-25).

From February 23-25, the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to the Northeast and the South China Sea, while the southerly and southeasterly winds bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, the department said.

Meanwhile, the westerly trough from Myanmar will move through the North, the Northeast and upper Laos, bringing hot weather to upper Thailand. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely in some areas of upper Thailand, with possible hails in the North and the Northeast, the department warned.

It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage. Motorists should take more caution in severe conditions, the department added.