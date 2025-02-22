Thunderstorms and heavy rains likely from Sunday to Tuesday

The Thai Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a weather advisory, urging people to beware of variable and severe weather conditions from Sunday to Tuesday (February 23-25).
From February 23-25, the moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to the Northeast and the South China Sea, while the southerly and southeasterly winds bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to upper Thailand, the department said.
Meanwhile, the westerly trough from Myanmar will move through the North, the Northeast and upper Laos, bringing hot weather to upper Thailand. Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely in some areas of upper Thailand, with possible hails in the North and the Northeast, the department warned.
It urged people to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage. Motorists should take more caution in severe conditions, the department added.
In the South, heavy to very heavy rains are forecast in many areas with waves in the lower Gulf rising 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high during thundershowers, the department said.
People in the South are urged to beware of rain accumulations that may cause flash floods and overflows. All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats in the lower Gulf should stay ashore until Tuesday, the department warned.
Affected provinces in the South are as follows:
Sunday: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi.
Monday: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Tuesday: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.