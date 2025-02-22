12 Cambodians arrested in raid on a village in Sa Kaeo province

Police in Sa Kaeo province on Friday investigated a small village in Khok Sung district of the eastern province and arrested 12 undocumented Cambodian nationals.

The operation is part of the government’s "Seal, Stop, Safe" campaign launched on January 30, sealing off 51 border districts across 14 provinces as a nationwide crackdown on drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Officials had obtained intelligence that Cambodian migrants, who had entered Thailand illegally, had settled down in an area behind Ban Khlong Takian village in Nong Waeng subdistrict, Pol Colonel Thanawut Piaphong, chief of Khok Sung Police Station, said on Friday.