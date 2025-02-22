Flash floods ravage four Kanchanaburi villages

Heavy rain that has poured down since Friday evening has caused flash floods in four villages of Bong Ti subdistrict in Kanchanaburi province’s Sai Yok district.

Provincial officers reported that at least 75 households in Moos 1, 2, 3 and 4 were submerged in floodwater, which also cut off two bridges crossing canals in the villages.

All residents in heavily flooded areas were evacuated to safety at around 8pm on Friday, officials said.