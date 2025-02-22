Flash floods ravage four Kanchanaburi villages

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2025

At least 75 households submerged in floodwater after heavy rain, bridges cut off

Heavy rain that has poured down since Friday evening has caused flash floods in four villages of Bong Ti subdistrict in Kanchanaburi province’s Sai Yok district.

Provincial officers reported that at least 75 households in Moos 1, 2, 3 and 4 were submerged in floodwater, which also cut off two bridges crossing canals in the villages.

All residents in heavily flooded areas were evacuated to safety at around 8pm on Friday, officials said.

Flash floods ravage four Kanchanaburi villages

Kanchanaburi Governor Athisan Inthra ordered district officials to survey the affected areas for damage and provide assistance to villagers as quickly as possible.

Flash floods ravage four Kanchanaburi villages

The Department of Water Resource on Friday night raised the flood-warning level in Bong Ti subdistrict to red (critical) level after accumulated rainfall in the previous 12 hours crossed 140.5 millimetres.

The department urged local officers to prepare for possible flash floods, overflows, water runoff and landslides in the area as well as warning locals to prepare for emergency evacuation in case heavy rain persists.

Flash floods ravage four Kanchanaburi villages

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy