Flash floods ravage four Kanchanaburi villages

Heavy rain that has poured down since Friday evening has caused flash floods in four villages of Bong Ti subdistrict in Kanchanaburi province’s Sai Yok district.
Provincial officers reported that at least 75 households in Moos 1, 2, 3 and 4 were submerged in floodwater, which also cut off two bridges crossing canals in the villages.
All residents in heavily flooded areas were evacuated to safety at around 8pm on Friday, officials said.
Kanchanaburi Governor Athisan Inthra ordered district officials to survey the affected areas for damage and provide assistance to villagers as quickly as possible.
The Department of Water Resource on Friday night raised the flood-warning level in Bong Ti subdistrict to red (critical) level after accumulated rainfall in the previous 12 hours crossed 140.5 millimetres.
The department urged local officers to prepare for possible flash floods, overflows, water runoff and landslides in the area as well as warning locals to prepare for emergency evacuation in case heavy rain persists.