Variable weather expected in upper Thailand

This forecast came as another moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China, which is expected to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea by today, bringing the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country where hot weather occurs.

“People in upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards, while they should keep healthy due to changeable weather,” the department said.

Farmers should prevent crop damage and ensure livestock safety, it added.