Variable weather expected in upper Thailand

This forecast came as another moderate to rather strong high-pressure system from China, which is expected to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea by today, bringing the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country where hot weather occurs.
“People in upper Thailand should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards, while they should keep healthy due to changeable weather,” the department said.
Farmers should prevent crop damage and ensure livestock safety, it added.
The department predicts strengthening northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea to bring more rains in the South. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is expected to occur in some areas.
The strengthening wind would force waves in the Gulf two to three metres high in thundershowers, especially in the upper Gulf that could rise above three metres, the department said.
All ships in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats in the lower Gulf keep ashore, the department advised.
North: Morning cool. Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gust and hail mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak; Minimum 16-24 °C; Maximum 33-37 °C; Cold to very cold on the mountaintop; Minimum 7-15 °C.
Northeast: Morning cool. Isolated thunderstorms with gust and hail mostly in Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; Minimum 20-24 °C; Maximum 33-36 °C; Cool to cold on the mountaintops; Minimum 14-18 °C.
Central: Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; Minimum 24-25 °C; Maximum 34-36 °C.
East: Isolated thundershowers with gust mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; Minimum 23-24 °C; Maximum 33-36 °C.
South (East coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat; Minimum 22-25 °C; Maximum 29-33 °C.
South (West coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Krabi; Minimum 22-25 °C; Maximum 31-34 °C.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gust; Minimum 25-27 °C; Maximum 35-37 °C.