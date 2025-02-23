Insurgent bombing hits Narathiwat Airport ahead of Thaksin’s visit

The explosion took place in the area where a silver truck was parked, but nobody has been injured due to the incident.
Officials have blocked off the scene to ensure safety. Investigation is underway as they believe that insurgents aim to trigger panic ahead of Thaksin’s visit in three southernmost provinces today.
As adviser to this year’s ASEAN chairman, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thaksin’s visit aims for security talks.
Accompanied by Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, ex-PM will visit Wat Prachum Cholthara in Narathiwat’s Su-ngai Padi district to pay respect to the temple’s abbot and meet with local leaders.
His team will head to Sampanvittaya School in Narathiwat’s Cho Ai Rong district, Saiburi Islam Wittaya School in Pattani’s Sai Buri district and TK Park Yala in Mueang Yala district for a talk with school executives, religious leaders and local leaders.
The team will go to Ban Sri Yala in Mueang Yala district for a discussion on the development of three southernmost provinces before returning to Bangkok.