PETA steps up campaign against monkey labour in Thailand

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has intensified its campaign against the use of monkeys in Thailand’s coconut industry, enlisting the support of The White Lotus creator, Mike White.
On Friday, PETA highlighted a letter from the award-winning HBO series creator to the Thai government, urging an end to the “exploitation” of pig-tailed macaque monkeys in coconut harvesting.
In a post on its website, PETA UK shared an article titled “Why Did ‘The White Lotus’ Creator Send a Letter to the Thai Government?”. The organisation detailed White’s appeal to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in which he called for compassion towards “endangered, vulnerable baby monkeys exploited by the Thai coconut industry.”
The post included images and video clips showing young monkeys chained inside what PETA described as a “school of horrors.”
“I have just finished filming season three of The White Lotus on Samui. It’s a beautiful place, but I was shocked to learn from my friends at [PETA US] that there and elsewhere in Thailand, monkeys are forced to work for the coconut industry. I urge you to end this exploitation of our fellow primates and ensure that Thailand’s entire coconut industry transitions to humane harvesting methods that don’t rely on forced monkey labour,” PETA quoted White as writing in his letter to Paetongtarn.
PETA’s investigations have revealed disturbing conditions in Thailand’s coconut-picking training schools. According to the organisation, its investigators witnessed “social, sensitive monkeys – who were just months old – all alone and tethered on ropes so short they could barely move.”
“In their natural habitat, pig-tailed macaques often stay with their nurturing mothers for years,” PETA stated, emphasising the cruelty of removing baby monkeys from their families for forced labour.
This latest revelation follows a protest outside the Thai embassy in London on 13 February. A group of animal rights advocates, dressed as monkeys in prisoner outfits, poured buckets of coconut milk over themselves in a dramatic demonstration against the alleged abuse.
PETA said the action was in response to footage released by PETA Asia, exposing the treatment of baby monkeys in coconut-picking training schools. The footage reportedly shows young macaques restrained by chains so short they can barely move, often kept in flooded or rubbish-strewn areas, leading to severe distress.
Protesters at the Thai embassy held signs reading “Thailand: Dump Monkey Labour” and “Monkeys Tortured for Thai Coconut Milk,” calling for an end to the practice.
PETA has long campaigned against the use of monkey labour in Thailand’s coconut industry. The organisation urges consumers to boycott coconut products from companies that use forced monkey labour, putting pressure on the industry to adopt humane alternatives.
The Thai coconut industry and government have denied widespread use of monkey labour, with some officials stating that such practices are rare. In response to international pressure, there have been efforts to introduce certifications for “monkey-free” coconut production. However, PETA continues to call for stricter regulations and independent investigations into the industry’s claims.