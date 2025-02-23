PETA steps up campaign against monkey labour in Thailand

PETA Exposes Disturbing Conditions

PETA’s investigations have revealed disturbing conditions in Thailand’s coconut-picking training schools. According to the organisation, its investigators witnessed “social, sensitive monkeys – who were just months old – all alone and tethered on ropes so short they could barely move.”

“In their natural habitat, pig-tailed macaques often stay with their nurturing mothers for years,” PETA stated, emphasising the cruelty of removing baby monkeys from their families for forced labour.

Protests Outside Thai Embassy in London

This latest revelation follows a protest outside the Thai embassy in London on 13 February. A group of animal rights advocates, dressed as monkeys in prisoner outfits, poured buckets of coconut milk over themselves in a dramatic demonstration against the alleged abuse.

PETA said the action was in response to footage released by PETA Asia, exposing the treatment of baby monkeys in coconut-picking training schools. The footage reportedly shows young macaques restrained by chains so short they can barely move, often kept in flooded or rubbish-strewn areas, leading to severe distress.

Protesters at the Thai embassy held signs reading “Thailand: Dump Monkey Labour” and “Monkeys Tortured for Thai Coconut Milk,” calling for an end to the practice.

PETA Calls for a Boycott of Exploitative Coconut Products

PETA has long campaigned against the use of monkey labour in Thailand’s coconut industry. The organisation urges consumers to boycott coconut products from companies that use forced monkey labour, putting pressure on the industry to adopt humane alternatives.

Thai Coconut Industry’s Response

The Thai coconut industry and government have denied widespread use of monkey labour, with some officials stating that such practices are rare. In response to international pressure, there have been efforts to introduce certifications for “monkey-free” coconut production. However, PETA continues to call for stricter regulations and independent investigations into the industry’s claims.

