Surge in PM2.5 pollution triggers health warnings in most of Thailand

Thailand is currently experiencing high PM2.5 dust levels, leading health officials to issue public advisories, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a press conference at the Health Information Centre, Dr Watcharanan Tinnaitorn, deputy director of the Emergency Public Health Division, said that while 28 provinces currently enjoy “very good” (blue) air quality, and 16 have “good” (green) levels, 25 provinces are experiencing “moderate” (yellow) levels.

Seven provinces – Rayong, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Prakan, Nan, Bangkok, and Ayutthaya – are in the “orange” zone, with PM2.5 readings averaging between 37.6 and 75 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³), indicating a health risk. Thailand’s safe threshold for PM2.5 in three hours is 37.5µg/m³, while the World Health Organisation has set the safe level at 5µg/m³.

