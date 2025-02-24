Surge in PM2.5 pollution triggers health warnings in most of Thailand

Thailand is currently experiencing high PM2.5 dust levels, leading health officials to issue public advisories, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday.
In a press conference at the Health Information Centre, Dr Watcharanan Tinnaitorn, deputy director of the Emergency Public Health Division, said that while 28 provinces currently enjoy “very good” (blue) air quality, and 16 have “good” (green) levels, 25 provinces are experiencing “moderate” (yellow) levels.
Seven provinces – Rayong, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Samut Prakan, Nan, Bangkok, and Ayutthaya – are in the “orange” zone, with PM2.5 readings averaging between 37.6 and 75 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³), indicating a health risk. Thailand’s safe threshold for PM2.5 in three hours is 37.5µg/m³, while the World Health Organisation has set the safe level at 5µg/m³.
Dr Watcharanan warned that PM2.5 readings will likely hit the “orange” level across the North, Northeast, and East as well as most of Bangkok and adjoining areas by the end of the week. Hence, he said, the public, especially vulnerable groups, should check the quality of air before leaving home and wear protective masks when levels are high.
Thiti Sawaengtham, deputy director-general of the Department of Health, reminded the public of the dangers of PM2.5 dust, which is less than 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter and can lodge itself in the lungs, enter the bloodstream and affect various organs. Long-term exposure to PM2.5 can increase the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and worsen existing conditions.
Emphasising the importance of minimising exposure to the dust, advising people to stay indoors and use air purifiers if possible.
When outdoors, he said, wearing masks capable of blocking particles smaller than 0.3 microns is essential.
N95 masks offer the highest level of protection, filtering out approximately 95% of 0.3-micron particles, while medical masks, if worn correctly, can filter 50-70% of 2.5-micron particles.
Thiti noted that other options like nasal filters and sprays offer little protection and pointed out that there is no scientific evidence to support the use of petroleum jelly or vaseline for trapping PM2.5 dust particles. He also said that portable air purifiers are less effective in open areas due to wind and air currents.
He also called for collective action to reduce dust-generating activities, such as reducing burning, minimising the use of private cars, getting cars regularly maintained, turning off engines when parked and wiping down surfaces.
He added that plants with rough, hairy leaves and complex branching systems such as Moke, Korean Banyan, Son Chat, Thong Urai, Australian Purple Wreath, Sri Trang, and Thai Peacock Tail, can also contribute to better air quality.