Thailand braces for severe weather: Storms, hail, heavy rain ahead

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning of unstable weather conditions across the country until Tuesday.

The North and the Northeast regions are expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated hailstorms and a 1-3℃ drop in temperature. Residents are advised to take precautions against potential hazards, like lightning strikes and falling debris, as well as avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable structures like billboards. Farmers are advised to protect their crops from potential damage.

These weather conditions are attributed to rather a strong high-pressure system from China extending to the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is bringing cool air and interacting with moist southerly and southeasterly winds from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a westerly trough from Myanmar is moving across the North, upper Northeast and upper Laos, contributing to the volatile weather.