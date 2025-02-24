Thailand braces for severe weather: Storms, hail, heavy rain ahead

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a warning of unstable weather conditions across the country until Tuesday.
The North and the Northeast regions are expected to experience thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated hailstorms and a 1-3℃ drop in temperature. Residents are advised to take precautions against potential hazards, like lightning strikes and falling debris, as well as avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable structures like billboards. Farmers are advised to protect their crops from potential damage.
These weather conditions are attributed to rather a strong high-pressure system from China extending to the Northeast and the South China Sea. This system is bringing cool air and interacting with moist southerly and southeasterly winds from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a westerly trough from Myanmar is moving across the North, upper Northeast and upper Laos, contributing to the volatile weather.
The South of Thailand, meanwhile, will see heavy to very heavy downpours in several areas. This raises concerns about flash floods and forest runoffs. The lower Gulf of Thailand is expected to experience rough sea conditions, with waves 2 to 3 metres high, and even higher during thunderstorms.
Small boats are advised to stay onshore, while mariners are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid sailing during storms.
Provinces at risk of heavy to very heavy rain are:
Monday: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Tuesday: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
People are strongly advised to keep up with weather updates from the TMD, available on their official website or by calling the 02 399 4012-13 and 1182 hotlines 24 hours a day. The next weather update is scheduled for Tuesday at 5pm.