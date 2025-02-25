Thundershowers for most of Thailand, heavy rain in the South

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely in several areas of the North and Northeast regions on Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.

These conditions are due to the high-pressure system over the Northeast and the South China Sea causing the southerly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country, the department said.

It urged people to beware of severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage, it added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and easterly wind over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the South that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves in the lower Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.