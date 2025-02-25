Thundershowers for most of Thailand, heavy rain in the South

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning strikes are likely in several areas of the North and Northeast regions on Tuesday, the Thai Meteorological Department said this morning.
These conditions are due to the high-pressure system over the Northeast and the South China Sea causing the southerly and southeasterly winds to bring the moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf to the upper country, the department said.
It urged people to beware of severe conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions to protect crops and animals from potential damage, it added.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon and easterly wind over the Gulf, the South and the Andaman Sea will bring isolated heavy to very heavy rains to the South that may cause flash floods and overflows. Waves in the lower Gulf are 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool in the morning; scattered thunderstorms with gusts mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 18-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-33°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning; scattered thunderstorms with gusts mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum and Khon Kaen; minimum 17-23°C, maximum 24-27°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Lopburi, Suphan Buri and Kanchanaburi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 27-30°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 27-30°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Widespread thundershowers mostly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 28-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers in 40% of the area; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 30-32°C.