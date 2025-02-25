Residents of 11 tambons in Narathiwat warned of canal overflowing

Residents of 11 tambons in Narathiwat have been warned to move belongings upstairs as Klong Tanyongmus is expected to overflow following heavy rainfall. Authorities urge urgent precautions, while nine southern provinces brace for further downpours.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department issued an urgent warning on Tuesday morning for residents of 11 tambons across three districts in Narathiwat to move their belongings upstairs, as a main canal is expected to overflow following heavy downpours.

At 8 am, the department sent SMS alerts to residents, warning that Klong Tanyongmus, which flows through their tambons, could overflow. The warning was classified as Category 3 or “yellow level.”

Areas at Risk of Flooding

The following tambons were expected to be affected:

  • Rangae district: Tambon Tanyongmus and Tambon Chalerm – flooding was predicted to reach a height of 60 centimetres by 9 am.
  • Yingor and Mueang districts: Tambon Laharn and Tambon Yingor in Yingor district, as well as Tambon Manang Tayor, Tambon Bang Por, and Tambon Lamphu in Mueang district – flooding was expected to reach 60 cm by 1 pm.
  • Mueang district: Tambon Bang Nak, Tambon Khok Kian, Tambon Kaluwor, and Tambon Kaluwor Nua – flooding was anticipated to reach 60 cm by 5 pm.

Urgent Precautions and Assistance

The department urged residents to immediately move bedridden family members upstairs for safety. Those in need of assistance can contact the department via its 1784 hotline.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also issued an urgent warning for residents of nine southern provinces to prepare for heavy downpours on Tuesday. The affected provinces are Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.
