Residents of 11 tambons in Narathiwat warned of canal overflowing

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department issued an urgent warning on Tuesday morning for residents of 11 tambons across three districts in Narathiwat to move their belongings upstairs, as a main canal is expected to overflow following heavy downpours.
At 8 am, the department sent SMS alerts to residents, warning that Klong Tanyongmus, which flows through their tambons, could overflow. The warning was classified as Category 3 or “yellow level.”
The following tambons were expected to be affected:
The department urged residents to immediately move bedridden family members upstairs for safety. Those in need of assistance can contact the department via its 1784 hotline.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has also issued an urgent warning for residents of nine southern provinces to prepare for heavy downpours on Tuesday. The affected provinces are Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.