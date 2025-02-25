Residents of 11 tambons in Narathiwat warned of canal overflowing

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department issued an urgent warning on Tuesday morning for residents of 11 tambons across three districts in Narathiwat to move their belongings upstairs, as a main canal is expected to overflow following heavy downpours.

At 8 am, the department sent SMS alerts to residents, warning that Klong Tanyongmus, which flows through their tambons, could overflow. The warning was classified as Category 3 or “yellow level.”