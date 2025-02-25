Floods impact many districts in Phatthalung

The flood also hit many residences and agriculture plots in Mueang district, affecting more than 100 households there. Locals confirmed the area had never faced flooding before, saying that this year’s disaster came due to heavy rains, flash floods and malfunctioning water gate at Ban Phai Moo 3 community.

They urged the Phatthalung Provincial Irrigation Office to expedite the opening of the gate to alleviate the situation.