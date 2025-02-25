Floods impact many districts in Phatthalung

The deluge has spread across Kong Ra, Srinakarin, Pa Bon, Tamode, and Pa Phayom districts, with Khuan Khanun being among the hardest hit. Key areas, including Pho Thong intersection and the Asia Road connecting Phatthalung to Nakhon Si Thammarat, were submerged.
The flood also hit many residences and agriculture plots in Mueang district, affecting more than 100 households there. Locals confirmed the area had never faced flooding before, saying that this year’s disaster came due to heavy rains, flash floods and malfunctioning water gate at Ban Phai Moo 3 community.
They urged the Phatthalung Provincial Irrigation Office to expedite the opening of the gate to alleviate the situation.
Meanwhile, in Khao Chaison district, rising floodwaters posed a serious threat to more than 500 pigs, prompting their owners to prepare for evacuation if water levels continued to rise.
Wat Thung Yao School in Srinakarin district was closed for one day as students could not travel to attend class, while locals and a monk from a nearby temple waded through floodwaters to retrieve the ashes of deceased relatives.