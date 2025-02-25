Thai politician Soonthorn Vilawan implicated in murder of adopted son

Soonthorn Vilawan, president of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), is among eight suspects in the alleged murder of his adopted son, Chaimet Sitsanitphong, who was a provincial council member.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) announced on Tuesday that investigators will submit the case file and list of suspects in the December 2024 murder to prosecutors later in the day.

Chaimet, 49, was found dead with gunshot wounds on the first floor of a house in Prachin Buri’s Na Muang subdistrict on December 11. The property belongs to Kanokwan Vilawan, Sunthorn’s daughter and former deputy education minister.

The CSD has, so far, only released the first names and ages of seven suspects, namely, Soonthorn (85), Thanasarankorn (32), Saksit (34), Thanaphat (18), Sitthichai (41), Phattranont (38), and Aphisit (34).

These seven face charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a criminal offence and possession of firearms and military hardware like body armour without permission.

The eighth suspect, identified only as Minyarat – the wife of Thanasarankorn – has been charged with aiding and abetting.