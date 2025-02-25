Industry Ministry to urge DSI action against chinese factory in Samut Sakhon

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced on Tuesday that his ministry will request the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to investigate a Chinese-owned factory in Samut Sakhon over suspicions that it is part of a network smuggling industrial waste into Thailand.

Akanat stated that the DSI would be asked to take over the case of Teng Da Plastic and Metal Co Ltd, which caught fire on 29 January.

Factory Linked to Illegal Industrial Waste Smuggling

The minister revealed that the factory’s owner, Fuquan Lua, is suspected of being part of a large network smuggling industrial waste into Samut Sakhon without permission. The waste was allegedly recycled into substandard and cheap products for sale to consumers.