Industry Ministry to urge DSI action against chinese factory in Samut Sakhon

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan announced on Tuesday that his ministry will request the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) to investigate a Chinese-owned factory in Samut Sakhon over suspicions that it is part of a network smuggling industrial waste into Thailand.
Akanat stated that the DSI would be asked to take over the case of Teng Da Plastic and Metal Co Ltd, which caught fire on 29 January.
The minister revealed that the factory’s owner, Fuquan Lua, is suspected of being part of a large network smuggling industrial waste into Samut Sakhon without permission. The waste was allegedly recycled into substandard and cheap products for sale to consumers.
The Industry Ministry has so far seized substandard goods worth 1 billion baht from Chinese factories operating in the province.
Akanat added that Fuquan had rented the factory from a Thai national, who would also face multiple charges.
Inspections revealed that Teng Da Factory had modified its buildings without approval and was openly recycling industrial waste without the necessary permissions. Additionally, it was operating as an industrial factory without a valid licence.
Authorities suspect the factory of smuggling used electrical cables to extract metal parts from plastic. The plastic was then recycled into pellets for sale; however, these pellets were found to be substandard, and the factory had no licence to manufacture them.
As part of the investigation, authorities have seized 6,900 tonnes of plastic pellets and metal parts from the facility.
Akanat stated that the Industry Ministry would collaborate with the Samut Sakhon provincial administration to raise the standards of factories in the province.
As part of this initiative, applications for new factories in Samut Sakhon will undergo stricter screening by a joint committee comprising ministry and provincial officials. Special attention will be given to applications for high-risk industries, such as recycling plants and metal forging factories, to prevent environmental and safety hazards.