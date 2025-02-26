Senate panel targets Chinese-backed durian farm in Chachoengsao

The Senate Committee on Environment has launched an investigation into the alleged encroachment of national forests in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiap district.
The probe is focusing on approximately 600 rai (96 hectares) of land in the Kwai Rabom and Siyad forests, which have reportedly been converted into a large-scale durian plantation, committee chairman Chewapap Chewatham said on Wednesday.
Chewapap said local villagers had lodged a complaint with the Chachoengsao Natural Resources and Environment Office, alleging that the plantation is backed by Chinese investors who had acquired the land through Thai nominees.
An investigation by the Royal Forest Department confirmed that the plantation encroaches on national forest land, violating Articles 14 and 54 of the 1941 Forest Act. However, some parts of the plantation are located on land that the department had allocated to the province for distribution to local farmers, he noted.
The authorities have since sealed off the plantation and posted warning signs to deter trespassing, Chewapap added.
The committee’s inquiry also revealed that the plantation is registered under a China-based company, which operates durian farms spanning 5,335 rai in Thailand and 339 rai in Malaysia.
During a meeting with representatives from the Royal Forest Department and the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry on Wednesday, Chewapap urged officials to take legal action against all responsible parties, including those behind the operation, not just the Thai nominees.
The committee has resolved to invite officers from Tha Takiap Police Station to its next meeting for further input. The upcoming session will focus on preventive measures to avoid similar cases in the future as well as the potential removal of illegally planted durian trees.