Senate panel targets Chinese-backed durian farm in Chachoengsao

The Senate Committee on Environment has launched an investigation into the alleged encroachment of national forests in Chachoengsao’s Tha Takiap district.

The probe is focusing on approximately 600 rai (96 hectares) of land in the Kwai Rabom and Siyad forests, which have reportedly been converted into a large-scale durian plantation, committee chairman Chewapap Chewatham said on Wednesday.

Chewapap said local villagers had lodged a complaint with the Chachoengsao Natural Resources and Environment Office, alleging that the plantation is backed by Chinese investors who had acquired the land through Thai nominees.

An investigation by the Royal Forest Department confirmed that the plantation encroaches on national forest land, violating Articles 14 and 54 of the 1941 Forest Act. However, some parts of the plantation are located on land that the department had allocated to the province for distribution to local farmers, he noted.

The authorities have since sealed off the plantation and posted warning signs to deter trespassing, Chewapap added.