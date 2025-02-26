Five Chinese arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly running online gambling site

Five Chinese men were arrested in Chiang Mai on Tuesday night for allegedly working for a gambling website after entering Thailand on student visas.

Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwattanachai, Deputy Commissioner of the Provincial Police Bureau 5, said the five suspects were identified as Lin, 32, Fang, 38, Xiang, 28, He, 33, and Yang, 23.

Acting on a tip-off, Chiang Mai police raided a house in Moo 5 village, Tambon San Phranetr, in Chiang Mai’s San Sai district and found the five suspects.