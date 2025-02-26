OAG offers free legal aid to victims of Prachin Buri bus accident

He said the OAG’s Office of Public Rights and Legal Aid stands ready to assist, adding that families of the deceased or the injured seeking support for inheritance claims, insurance compensation or legal proceedings can contact the Public Rights and Legal Aid Office in Bueng Kan province for assistance. The help will be provided for free under the OAG regulations.

For matters related to insurance claims, damages or other legal concerns, individuals can reach the Bueng Kan Public Rights Protection Prosecutor at 042 491 736. Prosecutors from the Public Rights Protection and Legal Aid Office are also at hand to help the public, and for urgent matters, people can also call the prosecutors’ hotline at 1157, he said.