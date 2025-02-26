Dog turns over 14,000 meth pills to owner in Buri Ram

A dog in a village in Buri Ram's Muang district handed over a plastic bag to its owner, who alerted the authorities after 14,000 meth pills were found inside.
The dog snatched the bag from a group of three or four dogs that were fighting over it and ran to its owner, dropping the bag in front of him.
Startled by what he found inside, the owner alerted Jirawat Thanacharoenchote, head of Moo 9 village in Tambon Sakae Prong.
The village head then called Somchai Chaichana, tambon chief, who alerted the police to investigate.
The authorities found seven small bags inside the large plastic bag. Upon inspection, they discovered that each small bag contained 2,000 meth pills.
The drugs were sent to Nong Song Hong police station for further investigation.
Police suspect that a drug courier might have hidden the drugs on the roadside in the village, and the smell attracted the dogs, who fought over the bag until the black dog snatched it and gave it to its owner.