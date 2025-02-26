Dog turns over 14,000 meth pills to owner in Buri Ram

A dog in a village in Buri Ram's Muang district handed over a plastic bag to its owner, who alerted the authorities after 14,000 meth pills were found inside.

The dog snatched the bag from a group of three or four dogs that were fighting over it and ran to its owner, dropping the bag in front of him.

Startled by what he found inside, the owner alerted Jirawat Thanacharoenchote, head of Moo 9 village in Tambon Sakae Prong.