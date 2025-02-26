Heavy rain in the South, covering 30-40% of the area in the next 24 hours

Weather Forecast for February 26, 2025

The high-pressure system or cold air mass covering northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening, leading to rising temperatures in upper Thailand. However, cool morning conditions persist in the North and Northeast. Meanwhile, the easterly and southeasterly winds affecting upper Thailand are also weakening, resulting in decreased rainfall. Residents in these areas are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions.

The weakening easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea are causing reduced rainfall in the southern region. Meanwhile, moderate waves of around 2 meters are expected in the lower Gulf of Thailand, with higher waves in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in stormy areas.