Air pollution illnesses in Thailand hit 12.3M in 2024, North worst: NESDC

According to the 2024 Air Quality Index report from IQAir, Thailand ranked 33rd out of 141 countries worldwide for air pollution, a decline from 2023, where the country ranked 36th. Thailand is the third among nine Southeast Asian countries with an average annual PM 2.5 level of 24 micrograms per cubic metre.

The average annual PM 2.5 level for 2024 increased from 23 micrograms per cubic metre in 2023, exceeding the World Health Organization's annual average standard for PM 2.5 by 4.8 times. This has led to both acute and chronic health effects, such as asthma , bronchitis, and lung cancer.

A study by Chulalongkorn University in 2024 found that PM 2.5 dust in Bangkok and surrounding areas contains heavy metals like arsenic, cadmium, and chromium at relatively high levels, all of which increase the risk of lung cancer.

According to the Health Data Centre of the Ministry of Public Health, in 2024, 12.3 million people were diagnosed with diseases related to air pollution, an increase of 10.1% from 2023. The northern region recorded the highest number of cases, followed by the northeastern region and Bangkok.