Short-term condo rentals probed after viral complaints

Authorities are probing claims that Chinese investors are buying up condominiums and illegally renting them short-term to foreigners, causing disturbance and security risks for other residents.
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that officials must ensure hotel and rental operators have licences and comply with ministry regulations.
“If these renters have permits and follow the regulations, there is nothing that can be done to stop them,” said Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister.
“However, legal action will be taken if operators or tenants – regardless of their nationality – cause damage to surrounding communities,” he said.
The issue went viral on Tuesday when social media users posted comments about businesses renting out condo units at a daily rate. Since condo managers are not permitted to store units’ keys, illegal renters have resorted to leaving the keys in lockers or boxes across the city, instructing tenants on where they can be collected.
According to the Drama Addict Facebook, a locker near a som tam eatery in Bangkok was found to contain six locked boxes with condo keys.
Police suspect these belong to the same network of illegal Chinese businesses.
On Sukhumvit Soi 42, a wooden case was discovered with 29 key boxes stored inside while some keys were even tied to a tree for tenants to collect.
Condo residents have also posted complaints on the “Por Ban Ba Condo” Facebook group about Chinese tenants’ disruptive behaviour.
Issues include cleaning equipment left in communal areas, excessive noise at night, and an unusually high frequency of visitors. Some reports allege that the units are being used for illicit activities, such as covert sex work or filming porn videos.
Anutin confirmed that the quota for foreign ownership of condos remains capped at 49%, adding that the government is considering raising it to 75% to attract foreign investors.