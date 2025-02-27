Short-term condo rentals probed after viral complaints

Authorities are probing claims that Chinese investors are buying up condominiums and illegally renting them short-term to foreigners, causing disturbance and security risks for other residents.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday that officials must ensure hotel and rental operators have licences and comply with ministry regulations.

“If these renters have permits and follow the regulations, there is nothing that can be done to stop them,” said Anutin, who also serves as deputy prime minister.

“However, legal action will be taken if operators or tenants – regardless of their nationality – cause damage to surrounding communities,” he said.