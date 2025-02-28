Temperatures continue to rise in most of Thailand

Hot days and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for the upper part of Thailand, while the North and the Northeast will still experience cool mornings with light fog, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
These conditions are due to the weak high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea and easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, urging people in the North and Northeast to take care of their health due to the changing weather.
Meanwhile, the easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening and bringing less rain to the South.
Waves in the lower Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool in the morning with light fog and isolated light rains; minimum temperature 18-23 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-38°C; cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool in the morning with light fog and isolated thundershowers mostly in the lower part; minimum 18-24°C, maximum 37-38°C; cool to cold on mountaintops.
Central: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly in the lower part; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 35-38°C.
East: Hot day with isolated thundershowers mostly along the coastal areas; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves below a metre high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Trang and Satun; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about 1 metre high and above 1 metre in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Hot day; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 35-37°C.