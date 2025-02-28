Temperatures continue to rise in most of Thailand

Hot days and isolated thunderstorms are forecast for the upper part of Thailand, while the North and the Northeast will still experience cool mornings with light fog, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.

These conditions are due to the weak high-pressure system covering the Northeast and the South China Sea and easterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the upper country, the department said, urging people in the North and Northeast to take care of their health due to the changing weather.

Meanwhile, the easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening and bringing less rain to the South.

Waves in the lower Gulf are 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department warned.