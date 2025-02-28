Diner cruise caught dumping waste in Chao Phraya has no food licence

The operator of a dining cruise caught dumping waste into the Chao Phraya River has never filed for a food permit under the Public Health Act, a senior city official said on Thursday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has warned Royal Galaxy Cruise operator Happy International Trade to fix the permit issue in seven days, said Pornphrom Vikitsreth, adviser to the Bangkok governor and BMA Sustainability Manager. Failure to comply will result in six months’ imprisonment and/or a 50,000 baht fine, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Marine Department director-general Kritphet Chaichuai said his officials would file a complaint against the ship’s crew at Pakkhlongsan Police Station and conduct an inspection of the dining cruise.

The boat's operating licence is also being suspended pending charges of discarding garbage into the river in violation of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, he added. The law carries punishment of up to six months in prison and/or a maximum fine of 10,000 baht.