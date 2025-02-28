Police raid Bangkok condo in crackdown on daily rentals

Officials from Sathorn district office, Yannawa police station and Department of Provincial Administration inspected the condo for over an hour.

Sathorn district director Thawatchai Paengthai said the condo owner has been instructed to implement strict entry and exit procedures, including document inspection. Signs had also been put up banning daily rentals and the smoking of cannabis.

The owner has also been told to screen monthly renters and regular residents, he said, adding that proper inspection is crucial to tackling the issue of daily condo rentals.