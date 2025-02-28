Will Thailand’s Uyghur repatriation to China spark another attack?

The devastating explosion that struck Bangkok’s Erawan Shrine nearly a decade ago continues to cast a shadow over Thailand’s security landscape, particularly related to concerns over Uyghur-linked militants.



On August 17, 2015, downtown Bangkok was thrown into chaos when a powerful bomb detonated at about 6.55pm at the popular shrine near the bustling Ratchaprasong intersection. The blast killed 20 people and injured 163, sending tourists and locals fleeing in panic from one of the capital’s busiest landmarks.



Thai authorities, led by then-National Police chief General Somyot Poompanmuang, learned that the explosive device contained 3 kilos of TNT packed inside a pipe with a destruction radius of 100 metres. The following day, a second explosive was flung from Taksin Bridge near the Sathorn Pier, causing minor damages but no casualties.



CCTV footage played a crucial role in the investigation, capturing images of a suspect in a yellow shirt arriving at the shrine by tuk-tuk, placing a backpack containing the explosive and departing swiftly. Despite offering a substantial award of 12 million baht, investigators initially struggled to find the perpetrators.