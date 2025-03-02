Meteorological Dept warns of extreme heat in upper Thailand, avoid open areas

Weather Forecast for Thailand

00.00am, March 2 – 00.00am, March 2

Northern Region

Hot to very hot during the day

Isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the western part

Temperature: 17-26°C (low), 35-40°C (high)

Wind: South, 10-15 km/h

Northeastern Region

Hot to very hot during the day

Isolated thunderstorms

Temperature: 20-25°C (low), 38-40°C (high)

Wind: Southeast, 10-20 km/h

Central Region

Hot during the day

Isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the lower part

Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 37-39°C (high)

Wind: South, 10-20 km/h

Eastern Region

Hot during the day

20% chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds in some areas

Affected provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat

Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 33-38°C (high)

Wind: Southeast, 10-30 km/h

Sea conditions: Waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre

Thunderstorm areas: Waves over 2 metres

Southern Region (East Coast)

10% chance of thunderstorms

Affected provinces: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat

Temperature: 22-25°C (low), 32-35°C (high)

Wind: East, 15-30 km/h

Sea conditions: Waves around 1 metre

Thunderstorm areas: Waves over 2 metres

Southern Region (West Coast)

10% chance of thunderstorms

Affected provinces: Trang, Satun

Temperature: 23-25°C (low), 33-35°C (high)

Wind: East, 10-30 km/h

Sea conditions: Waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre

Thunderstorm areas: Waves over 2 metres

Bangkok & Vicinity

Hot during the day

10% chance of thunderstorms

Temperature: 25-28°C (low), 34-38°C (high)

Wind: South, 10-20 km/h