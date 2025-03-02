Meteorological Dept warns of extreme heat in upper Thailand, avoid open areas

Upper Thailand will generally experience hot daytime weather, with some areas facing extreme heat. Thunderstorms may occur in some parts of the lower central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern region.
This weather pattern is due to a low-pressure system caused by heat covering upper Thailand, while southerly and southeasterly winds prevail over the area. Residents in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health and avoid prolonged exposure to outdoor heat.
Weak easterly winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, resulting in minimal rainfall in the south during this period.
Dust and haze accumulation in the northeastern region remains at a moderate level. Meanwhile, air circulation in the central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the eastern region is good, keeping dust levels under control.
Weather Forecast for Thailand
00.00am, March 2 – 00.00am, March 2
Northern Region
Hot to very hot during the day
Isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the western part
Temperature: 17-26°C (low), 35-40°C (high)
Wind: South, 10-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Hot to very hot during the day
Isolated thunderstorms
Temperature: 20-25°C (low), 38-40°C (high)
Wind: Southeast, 10-20 km/h
Central Region
Hot during the day
Isolated thunderstorms, mostly in the lower part
Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 37-39°C (high)
Wind: South, 10-20 km/h
Eastern Region
Hot during the day
20% chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds in some areas
Affected provinces: Nakhon Nayok, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat
Temperature: 24-26°C (low), 33-38°C (high)
Wind: Southeast, 10-30 km/h
Sea conditions: Waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre
Thunderstorm areas: Waves over 2 metres
Southern Region (East Coast)
10% chance of thunderstorms
Affected provinces: Prachuap Khiri Khan, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat
Temperature: 22-25°C (low), 32-35°C (high)
Wind: East, 15-30 km/h
Sea conditions: Waves around 1 metre
Thunderstorm areas: Waves over 2 metres
Southern Region (West Coast)
10% chance of thunderstorms
Affected provinces: Trang, Satun
Temperature: 23-25°C (low), 33-35°C (high)
Wind: East, 10-30 km/h
Sea conditions: Waves below 1 metre; offshore waves around 1 metre
Thunderstorm areas: Waves over 2 metres
Bangkok & Vicinity
Hot during the day
10% chance of thunderstorms
Temperature: 25-28°C (low), 34-38°C (high)
Wind: South, 10-20 km/h