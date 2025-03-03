Summer storm forces school closure in Khon Kaen after severe damage

On Monday, March 3, Ubolratana District Chief Krung Namsanga and School Director Daranart Matthep conducted an on-site inspection of the school buildings. The storm’s fierce winds completely tore off the school's roof, which was carried away and landed on three nearby houses, causing further damage. A utility pole was also knocked down during the storm.

Krung reported that the storm, centered in Ban Thung Pong, hit at approximately 7.30pm on March 2. The extreme winds not only ripped off the school's roof but also caused the canteen’s ceiling to collapse.

Following the incident, the Thung Pong Subdistrict Administrative Organization was promptly contacted for an inspection and to provide initial assistance. A formal request was submitted to provincial authorities to declare the area a disaster zone.

Additionally, preparations are underway to support four damaged houses, one of which sustained severe structural damage when a falling roof beam caused the ceiling to collapse. Fortunately, the homeowner was not present at the time, preventing any injuries.