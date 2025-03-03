Summer storm forces school closure in Khon Kaen after severe damage

On Monday, March 3, Ubolratana District Chief Krung Namsanga and School Director Daranart Matthep conducted an on-site inspection of the school buildings. The storm’s fierce winds completely tore off the school's roof, which was carried away and landed on three nearby houses, causing further damage. A utility pole was also knocked down during the storm.
Krung reported that the storm, centered in Ban Thung Pong, hit at approximately 7.30pm on March 2. The extreme winds not only ripped off the school's roof but also caused the canteen’s ceiling to collapse.
Following the incident, the Thung Pong Subdistrict Administrative Organization was promptly contacted for an inspection and to provide initial assistance. A formal request was submitted to provincial authorities to declare the area a disaster zone.
Additionally, preparations are underway to support four damaged houses, one of which sustained severe structural damage when a falling roof beam caused the ceiling to collapse. Fortunately, the homeowner was not present at the time, preventing any injuries.
Ban Thung Pong School's director confirmed that the damaged building housed first- and second-grade students. Fortunately, as the storm occurred on a weekend, no students were on the premises.
In response to the damage, the school announced a one-day emergency closure and coordinated with relevant authorities to assess the extent of the destruction. The affected building, a 48-year-old half-concrete, half-wood structure, was deemed unsafe for use.
To ensure minimal disruption to students, learning materials, desks, and chairs were swiftly relocated to another building, allowing classes to resume as scheduled. Meanwhile, the school is preparing a formal request for the demolition of the storm-damaged structure.